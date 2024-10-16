Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin has praised West Bromwich Albion forward Josh Maja for being clinical in front of goal this season and believes that he is an important piece of Carlos Corberan’s plan.

Maja had a disappointing first season with West Brom in the last campaign, but he was determined not to repeat last season’s mistakes.

The forward has been in incredible form this season and has turned some heads by scoring seven goals in nine appearances for the Baggies.

Maja’s finishing ability has impressed Parkin, who praised the 26-year-old for his clinical nature in front of goal this season.

Parkin pointed out that the player has bulked up in recent years and pointed out that West Brom are confident in Maja’s ability to hold off the opposition defenders while keeping possession of the ball.

And he claimed that West Brom boss Corberan has found the missing piece in his jigsaw in the form of Maja.

“He has been incredibly clinical because I do not think he is passing up too many opportunities”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“I love that ability to finish in one touch either foot and also he looks decent size now, Josh Maja.

“I used to think of him as quite a diminutive little forward.

“I think he probably bulked up a little bit in his teenage years and he looks like someone you can play the ball in and be confident that he is going to pin the centre halves; keep hold of it.

“He is looked to be an important piece of this West Brom Albion jigsaw as they go in their pursuit of promotion, the missing piece.”

West Brom are fourth in the league table and they will be hoping that the forward can play a crucial role this season to help them achieve promotion.