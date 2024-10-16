Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight goalkeeper Joe Lewis thinks that Celtic star Kasper Schmeichel is a top class shot-stopper and believes that he has been very much underrated.

Celtic were keen on signing a goalkeeper in the summer and they brought Schmeichel, who played under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, to Parkhead.

Schmeichel has been in impressive form, as he has managed to keep six clean sheets out of seven league games so far this season.

Lewis is of the view that the 37-year-old Danish goalkeeper has been majorly underrated and pointed out that Schmeichel is top goalkeeper.

He also added that the Celtic star is a leader and pointed out that his record on the international stage with Denmark shows his quality.

“Schmeichel is a top class goalkeeper”, Lewis told PLZ Soccer.

“For me, he has been underrated throughout his whole career.

“I do not know whether having his dad there has been a help or hindrance for him.

“Because he has been for me a top, top ‘keeper.

“You look at the amount of caps he has for Denmark and he was captain for a little while.

“He is a real leader.”

Celtic are set to take on Aberdeen at the weekend and all eyes will be on Schmeichel to see whether he will be able to help the Bhoys keep their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run alive.