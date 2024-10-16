Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former Scottish Premiership goalkeeper Joe Lewis is of the view that Liam Scales as a left-footed centre-back provides balance to Celtic’s formation.

Despite a slow start to his career at Celtic, the 26-year-old centre-back has established himself as a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ starting line-up.

Scales has started ten games so far this season in all competitions and has turned some heads with his performances.

Lewis, who has played with Scales during his time at Aberdeen, believes that the centre-back being left-footed brings balance to the Bhoys squad.

He thinks that a left-footed centre-back like Scales is a very valuable asset for a team and stressed that the defender has a lot of ability.

“He is doing well and he has a lot of ability. He is a very good defender”, Lewis told PLZ Soccer.

“What he gives you is great balance as a left-footed centre half.

“I think left-footed centre-halves just tend to be more valuable and you create that evenness and balance throughout the formation, so that is where he has even more value.”

Scales will also be looking to shine in Europe this season, with Celtic in action in the Champions League league phase.