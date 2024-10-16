Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Derby County will need their new boy Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to be a colossal figure in goal in some games.

In the summer, Paul Warne was keen on strengthening his goalkeeper department and brought in Zetterstrom from Djurgarden.

The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Derby and has kept three clean sheets in eight appearances.

Parkin thinks the Derby will have to be watertight at their back to pick up points at home and believes that Zetterstrom has made some outstanding saves for the Rams so far this season.

He also believes that Derby will encounter opposition against whom Warne will require Zetterstrom to be a colossal figure in goal to help them.

“They have to be water tight at home”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“They are going to get the majority of their points clearly in front of their own supporters and they have been brilliant in getting clean sheets and doing exactly that at home.

“Some of the saves have been outstanding… They are going to need him to have some colossal games.

“I would not say he was overly stretched against QPR.

“There have been a few games where he has been really called upon.”

Zetterstrom has been a standout performer for Derby so far this season and they will be hoping that the goalkeeper will be able to continue his form going ahead this season.