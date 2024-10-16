Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City forward Million Manhoef has insisted that he is doing his best to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The Championship outfit paid £3.4m to Dutch side Vitesse in February this year to secure his services for three and a half seasons.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward has already played in 25 matches for the Potters and has registered nine-goal contributions as well.

Championship seasons are long and rigorous and the Netherlands Under-21 international feels playing so many games helps him keep his fitness at its peak.

Manhoef stressed that he is working hard to achieve his dream of playing in the top tier of English football.

“That is still the case and I am on schedule”, Manhoef told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad when he was asked about his aim to play in the Premier League.

“I am a regular at Stoke, but the season is long with 46 matches.

“It is quite nice because you want to play football.

“The most important thing is to stay fit.

“Then I have a better chance of success and I can also achieve other goals.

“Then it should be fine.”

Manhoef has scored three goals in the campaign so far; he will be looking to have an impressive season in front of goal to grab the attention of Premier League clubs or push Stoke up to the top flight.