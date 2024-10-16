Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Devine has admitted that he was star-struck when he saw former Liverpool stars Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of Tottenham’s academy but his youth career started somewhere else.

The Warrington-born midfielder started his youth career with Liverpool before he went on to play for Wigan Athletic and Spurs’ youth sides.

He admitted that watching former Reds striker Sturridge score a goal at Anfield when he was a ball-boy was a special experience.

Devine, though, insisted that watching Suarez and Pepe Reina in training sessions dazzled him during his youth days with the Reds.

“I can still see Pepe Reina and Luis Suarez walking around”, the Spurs loan star told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg about his star-struck moment back at Anfield.

“And yes, I was a bit star-struck, of course.

“I was also a ballboy once in a home game at Anfield.

“Seeing Daniel Sturridge score from very close range was a special experience.”

Devine is currently on a season-long loan at Belgian outfit Westerlo and he will aim to play against the Reds for Tottenham in the near future.