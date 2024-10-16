George Wood/Getty Images

Ex-Championship forward Sam Parkin has revealed that he is impressed by Leeds United star Willy Gnonto’s movement and pointed out that the winger has a licence to pop up anywhere on the pitch.

The 20-year-old winger is a key part of Daniel Farke’s starting line-up and Gnonto has been one of the standout performers for Leeds this season.

Gnonto is in incredible form, as he has managed to lay on four assists while netting a goal in his last three league games.

Parkin pointed out that the Leeds United winger’s performance so far has been eye-catching and added that he loves Gnonto’s movement.

He pointed out that Farke’s side have often been criticised for their positional rigidity but indicated that Gnonto has been given licence to pop anywhere on the pitch, which he believes troubles opposition players.

“I think Gnonto, it is not as simple as him having all the attributes and the quality and being able to turn it on, especially given he probably feels he should be playing at a higher level.

“So there is no guarantee; there is no given that he is going to be one of the best players in the Championship, but his performances to this point have been incredibly eye-catching”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“I love his movement; he is not set in one position, which has been a criticism sometimes with Daniel Farke’s teams; they can be a little bit wedded to the 4-2-3-1.

“But I think he pops up all over the pitch and it is that variety that is very challenging for opposition defences.”

The forward signed a long term deal with Leeds in the summer which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.