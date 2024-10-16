Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out on loan star Alfie Devine has revealed that Ange Postecoglou and the club are always available for him when he needs anything.

The 20-year-old central midfielder came through the youth ranks at Spurs and is considered to be a bright prospect at the club.

Devine has spent time at lower-league English clubs on loan, but this year he has been sent to Belgium for first-team football.

The England Under-20 international is currently plying his trade with Westerlo in Belgium.

Devine is being watched closely by Spurs and he admits that if he needs anything then the north London side are always there, while they make him feel involved with the first team.

“If I need anything, they are always there at Spurs. I also had good conversations with coach Ange Postecoglou”, the Tottenham loanee told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg about his relationship with the Premier League club.

“I went on a training camp with the first team and I still feel involved with the group.

“You never know what the future will bring, but that way you stay in the picture of course.”

He will look to impress the Spurs hierarchy with his performances in Belgium if he is to have a crack at the first team squad next season.