Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that Jurgen Klopp joining the Red Bull group as their global head of football will not influence the Whites’ philosophy and style of football.

In May, energy drink manufacturer group Red Bull bought a minority stake in Leeds and took over as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

And last week Red Bull group announced that the former Liverpool boss Klopp will be joining in the role of their global director of football from 1st January 2025.

However, Farke insisted that Klopp’s involvement with Red Bull will not have that much impact on Leeds, as he pointed out that the Yorkshire outfit are a unique club and have their own philosophy.

The Whites boss also added that the Leeds faithful will not allow their club to copy the style of football or philosophy from other clubs and insisted that Leeds’ majority stake owners the 49ers group also understand that Leeds are a special club.

When asked how much Klopp’s involvement with the Red Bull group will impact the club, Farke said in a press conference: “Not directly because he was announced for Red Bull and obviously there are a few Red Bull teams: Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, and so on.

“But we are Leeds United, so for that, I think it is clear he has a big impact for those clubs, but for us, not that much, that is for sure because we are Leeds United.

“None of our supporters will allow that we try to copy something or try something similar in philosophy.

“We are a pretty unique club and also have our own values and principles, our own philosophy, and a way of how we want to play.

“This is definitely a topic, and this is as far as I know, our owners, the 49ers, are standing for this. They know how special this club is, and they do not want to copy someone.”

Klopp is to advise the managers at Red Bull clubs, work on the playing style and also have an impact on recruitment matters.