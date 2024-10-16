Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool loan star Giorgi Mamardashvili has made it clear what he wants to do when he returns to the Reds after his season at Valencia.

The Reds conducted very minimal business in the summer transfer window and Georgia shot-stopper Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia.

The 24-year-old will spend at least the entirety of the current campaign at Valencia before he joins the Premier League club.

He has admitted that the project at Liverpool attracted him and revealed that Reds officials made a very convincing case to move to Merseyside.

Mamardashvili has made his stance clear that he will fight for his position at Liverpool for the starting goalkeeper spot even if Alisson stays.

“I was attracted by the Liverpool project when the club’s representatives met with me to sign me”, the Reds loanee said via Spanish daily Marca regarding the Anfield outfit.

“I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

Alisson is the clear number 1 at Anfield and Mamardashvili will need to put in special performances to play ahead of the Reds goalkeeper.

He has though been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia next summer, with Mamardashvili taking his slot.