Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has admitted that he is impressed by the way Crystal Palace loan star David Ozoh has made an impact for Derby County this season.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder was sent out on loan by Crystal Palace to Derby County this summer to aid his development with regular football.

Ozoh quickly managed to establish himself as a starter in Paul Warne’s line-up and has made five appearances for the Rams.

Parkin admitted that the Crystal Palace loanee impressed him with the way he has been impactful for Derby this season.

Ozoh is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury suffered in September against Cardiff City and the ex-EFL star indicated that the in-form youngster being unavailable in recent games has been a big miss for Derby.

“I liked him [Kenzo Goudmijn] and David Ozoh”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“David Ozoh in midfield, who I think is injured, but at 19, I know he is at Palace, but to come in and have the impact he has had, I think he has played five games but is now injured and that is going to be a big miss for him.”

Derby will be keen on getting Ozoh fit as soon as possible to acquire the services of the Eagles youngster in their upcoming games.