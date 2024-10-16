Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday’s teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been left impressed by the atmosphere inside Windsor Park for Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria on Tuesday.

19-year-old Charles was given the responsibility to keep goal in their League C match, a match which ended 5-0 in favour of Charles’ team.

Still new to the national team scene, having earned his debut only on Saturday, Charles was left impressed by the atmosphere that was on display at Windsor Park – the venue for the match against Bulgaria.

The noise created by the fans present struck the teenager, who was also moved by their passion.

“When I was walking out for the start of the game the noise caught me by surprise. It was like Wow!” Charles was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

“It was such an amazing atmosphere and the fans brought so much passion to the game.”

Charles is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, who moved to Hillsborough in 2021.

He is yet to play a league match for the Owls but has represented the team in both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.