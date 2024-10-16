Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish insists that he likes the cut of Philippe Clement’s jib and hopes the Belgian can take the club to better things.

Clement has won a trophy as Rangers manager, scooping up the Scottish League Cup, but is struggling to lay a glove on Celtic in the league.

Despite a summer of significant activity, the Gers are yet to make their mark this term, already trailing Celtic by five points after seven matches.

McLeish though has high hopes from the 50-year-old after having spoken to him and believes that he can take the club to better things.

“I’ve met him and I like him, I like the cut of his jib and I’m hoping he can take Rangers to better things”, McLeish told the BBC.

The 65-year-old has not been pleased with Rangers’ recruitment though, insisting that it needs to be better.

Once that happens, McLeish believes that Rangers will be able to pose a big challenge for Celtic.

“He’s not quite got the quality in the team that I inherited… he’s still trying to build that.

“They’re just a little bit short in terms of where Celtic are at the moment – it hinges on the recruitment.

“If Rangers can get the recruitment a little bit tighter then you know they’ll surely be a big challenge to Celtic.”

Rangers’ first match following the international break will be against Kilmarnock where they will get a chance to bridge the gap since on the other side of Glasgow, Celtic and Aberdeen, the two sides above them in the table, are set to meet each other.