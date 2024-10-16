Carl Recine/Getty Images

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit has insisted that Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been a positive influence on Reds superstar Virgil van Dijk.

The 33-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the best defenders of his generation over the years.

Even though he has been a vital part of Liverpool’s resurgence in recent years, his performances for the national team have on occasion been criticised.

His recent displays for the Dutch national team, though, have been praised by Gullit as he feels the Reds skipper has shown a calm and composed demeanour in the backline.

Gullit stressed that Slot, who was appointed as Reds manager in the summer, has played a role in Van Dijk’s recent improvement.

“With Arne Slot at Liverpool, that is also good for him [Van Dijk]”, Gullit told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“Lately, I just think he has been much better and much calmer.

“That is what you need.

“If you have someone who builds up calmly and solves things calmly, then that is good for everyone at the back.”

Van Dijk will be looking to keep a composed head this Sunday when he will captain his team against Chelsea at Anfield.