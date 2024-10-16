Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Former Aberdeen star Joe Lewis is confident that the Dons can split Celtic and Rangers by finishing second in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen have had a brilliant start to the season and they have won all of their nine games in the league and are sitting in second place, equal on points with table-toppers Celtic.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are five points clear of Rangers and they will travel to Celtic Park at the weekend to take on the Bhoys.

Lewis stated that he has no doubt that Aberdeen are capable of splitting the Old Firm, but admitted that there are stern tests ahead before they can achieve their goal.

The ex-Dons star pointed out that Rangers are not in a good place with the foundation not being solid and indicated that Thelin’s side can take advantage of this situation to split the Old Firm.

“There is such a long way to go and there are some real tests coming and there will be some difficult moments within this season; there is no doubt about that”, Lewis told PLZ Soccer.

“Of course we can split the Old Firm, of course we can. There is no getting away from that.

“We have done it before. I don’t believe that Rangers are in a great place, to be honest, right now.

“They will go through little spells of winning some games, no doubt, but I don’t think they are in a good place.

“They are not on solid foundations within their squad and the way they are playing at the moment.”

Aberdeen will be determined to continue their unbeaten run when they take on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic on Saturday.