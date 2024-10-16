Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City new boy Emiliano Marcondes has revealed that Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is his inspiration when it comes to taking free-kicks.

Marcondes has joined Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side as a free agent on a season-long contract.

The 29-year-old is very versatile as an attacker and taking set pieces is a key part of his game.

The Dane has insisted that Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho’s free-kicks attracted him initially to make that part of his game.

However, Portugal skipper Ronaldo is the player Marcondes thoroughly analysed videos of to collect information and to improve his own technique.

“It started with Ronaldinho, but I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the first one I started to analyse”, Marcondes said on BBC Radio Norfolk about his inspiration to take set pieces.

“When I got a bit older, went on YouTube, paused it, when he hit the ball, his body position and where on the ball he hit it.

“So, that is when I started it.”

Thorup will look to use his new signing’s free-kick-taking ability to pose a new threat to opposition sides.