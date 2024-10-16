Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou feels Spurs do not want to just win any trophy, but want to be competing for everything and explained that is what he is trying to do.

Postecoglou is in the middle of his second season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but is yet to change the fortunes of the club.

Despite early promise last season, wherein the club managed 20 points from their first eight league games, Tottenham failed to capitalise and only managed a fifth-place finish, thus securing Europa League qualification.

Postecoglou insists that before taking the Tottenham challenge he knew what he was up for and the expectations he had to fulfil.

Spurs are desperate for silverware, but Postecoglou thinks the club do not just want any trophy, but want instead to be competing for everything.

“You try and understand what you are walking into before you take a role. I have always tried to do that”, Postecoglou told Optus Sport.

“So it’s about okay well I am all right, I am taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world, fantastic facilities, fantastic resources, that’s the obvious.

“The other obvious thing is that they haven’t had success for quite a while and you kind of know what that feels like. But what does that feel like here?

“What I have learned is that there is a kind of desperation for that feeling of ‘we have won something’, which I understand.

“I don’t subscribe to it but I understand it.

“I don’t think that’s where this club really wants to be.

“I just don’t think it’s a club that just wants to win anything.

“I think they want to be a club that is competing for everything.

“And that’s the bit that I am trying to sort out.

“The bridge that I am trying to build at the moment is to get sort of everyone to see that.”

Postecoglou recently stressed that sides he has taken charge of always win silverware in his second season and the pressure is on the Australian to live up to that now.