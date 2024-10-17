Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has responded to Birmingham City manager Chris Davies’ claim that the Addicks “spent a fortune” in the transfer market by saying that there are not many Championship clubs who have invested as much as Blues.

Despite enjoying just 36 per cent of possession, the Addicks beat Davies’ in-form Birmingham City team 1-0 in their last League One match before the international break.

Following the match, Birmingham manager Davies claimed that Charlton’s job for the course of the 90 minutes was to stop Blues rather than do anything with the ball.

He also pointed towards Charlton’s overall spending and suggested that the Addicks have spent a fortune themselves as they chase promotion.

Jones while responding to those claims, pointed towards Davies’ own spending, which he feels was more than many Championship clubs can afford.

“There aren’t many Championship clubs who have spent what they spent”, Jones told the South London Press.

“I don’t know what he classes as fortunes. We have spent more than a lot of League One sides, but I wouldn’t quite call it fortunes.

“We have been very thrifty in the transfer market. I don’t like commenting on others.

“Birmingham spent fortunes but if they can do that then there is no problem with that, from my point of view.

“I don’t want to get into an argument about it.

“We know how much we have spent and we can’t spend fortunes because there are restrictions at the club – financial fair play. So we can only spend what we can spend.”

Birmingham spent between £20m and £25m in the summer transfer window, with their major outlay coming to sign Jay Stansfield from Fulham.