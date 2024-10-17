Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former top-flight defender Curtis Davies has explained that Port Vale boss Darren Moore is the kind of manager that players like to play for.

Moore took charge of Port Vale in February though they could not avoid the drop from League One, under his management, they have begun the League Two season in a brilliant manner.

Port Vale are top of the League Two table with 21 points from eleven games and are vying for automatic promotion.

Davies, who played with Moore during his time at West Brom, believes that the 50-year-old tactician is not an aggressive person as a manager and added he is someone who players want to play for.

The former defender added that Moore is good at building affectionate relationships with his players, which he believes is the reason that after a defeat the players feel that they have let down their manager.

“I know Moore, played with him at West Brom”, Davies told Sky Sports.

“I have followed his managerial career since, obviously taking over at West Brom, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday.

“He is a manager who, as a person, is a really nice person you would really want to play with.

“I do not imagine he is ever going to be that ranter and raver that is kind of grabbing you by the neck, even though he was a really aggressive player, that is not his style.

“He is a person that you want to play for.

“He is one of those people that, as you step off the pitch, if you have lost the game, you are disappointed, you lost the game, but you are disappointed that you let him down almost in an affectionate way.

“So he is a really good guy.”

Port Vale are set to face Fleetwood Town at the weekend and Moore will be hoping that his team will be able to extend their seven game unbeaten run on Saturday.