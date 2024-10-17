Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Joe Miller has pointed out that Callum McGregor is still dominating the Bhoys midfield despite the presence of the highly rated Arne Engels.

McGregor, 31, has started every single league game for Celtic so far this season and has scored four times while laying on one assist.

His performance in Celtic’s midfield has made him a key part of Brendan Rodgers squad and has garnered him praise from former players and fans alike.

Celtic brought in Engels in the summer in the hope of adding creativity and quality, but Miller believes that despite the 21-year-old’s presence in midfield, McGregor is the one bossing midfield.

Miller pointed out that it is not an easy task for the Scottish international to control games at his age and hailed McGregor as a fantastic player.

“Everybody was talking about the new signing, the boy Engels; I think even McGregor is still maintaining his place in the side and controlling things in the heart of the midfield”, Miller told PLZ Soccer.

“He is still bossing games at the age that he is at now and the experience that he has.

“Callum is a fantastic player for Celtic.”

McGregor, who has featured 475 times for Celtic so far, will be hoping to help his boyhood club lift the league title for the fourth year in a row.