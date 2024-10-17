Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United have ‘invited’ a former Europa League winning midfielder to have a trial at Elland Road as they look at possible reinforcements.

The Whites have seen their midfield resources stretched thin following injuries to key men Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Daniel Farke trusted in Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka in their absence, but with the games coming thick and fast, the German is exploring additions.

Given the summer transfer window is now closed, Farke’s only options for additions now come in the shape of the free agent market.

Dipping into that market is a possibility and, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds have now ‘invited’ former Europa League winning midfielder Francis Coquelin for a trial.

The midfielder last turned out for Spanish outfit Villarreal, having joined the Yellow Submarine from Valencia.

Coquelin, 33, will be keen on proving he is still able to operate at a high level.

Whether Leeds might face competition for the midfielder if they offer him a contract remains to be seen.