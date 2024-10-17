Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted that he wanted an Englishman to be in charge of the England national team.

After Gareth Southgate’s departure following Euro 2024, Under-21s boss Lee Carsley was given the interim job until a new manager was found.

England lost to Greece last week in the Nations League and Carsley himself admitted that he is not ready for the full-time job as England’s manager.

The FA moved before Carsley’s games though and agreed a deal for Thomas Tuchel to take over.

The German’s appointment, though, has brought out mixed reactions from many across the football world.

Blades boss Wilder kept no secrets regarding his desire to see an Englishman be in charge of the England national team.

“I will have my own opinions on that”, Wilder told a press conference when he was asked regarding Tuchel’s appointment as the new England manager.

“I would have preferred an Englishman to represent our country.

“Maybe that is for another time to discuss and go into details.”

Carsley will be in charge of the remaining international matches this year and Tuchel will start as the England manager from January 2025.