Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City defender Michael Rose believes that though the Potters have a tough game against Norwich City this weekend, manager Narcis Pelach will know what they are all about.

The Potters, on the lookout for their fourth win of the season, will host Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Heading into the match, Stoke will have inside information on their opponents given their manager’s old association with Norwich.

Pelach worked as first team coach at Norwich City from June last year to mid-September this year and Rose believes that their manager will impart that inside information to help them overcome the challenge.

“We’ve got a really tough game this weekend and he’ll know what Norwich are all about”, Rose was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I think it we stick to the principles of what he wants us to do then hopefully over the period of the season it’s successful.”

Rose took the time to give his impression of the new manager, who he insisted is ‘very black and white’ in his treatment of players.

“He’s one of those that if you don’t do it you are not going to play, he’s very black and white and as a footballer that’s good because you know where you stand.”

Pelach’s side are placed 17th in the Championship table, leading relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers by just three points and need points to get away from the drop zone.