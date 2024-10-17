David Ramos/Getty Images

Wolves star Tommy Doyle has admitted that a lack of game time at Molineux has been frustrating for him.

The 22-year-old central midfielder came through the Manchester City youth system and he was sent out on multiple loan spells away from the Etihad.

Doyle was on loan at Wolves last season and they bought him for £4.3m this summer with Manchester City having the right to take a 50 per cent sell-on clause from Doyle’s possible future departure from Molineux.

It has not gone according to plan for Doyle as he has played only 65 minutes of Premier League football with zero starts so far.

He feels that he should start for Gary O’Neil’s side without any doubt and let slip regarding his frustration due to limited game time.

“A hundred per cent I believe I should be starting”, Doyle told the Express & Star regarding his game time at Molineux this term.

“I can not lie and say I have been happy, of course, it is frustrating for me.”

During his loan spell last season, Doyle started eleven Premier League matches and slowly but surely he will try to become an integral part of O’Neil’s side for the rest of this campaign.