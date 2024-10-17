Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted he really loves striker Cameron Archer and is backing him to score lots of goals for Saints going forward.

After achieving promotion last season from the Championship, Saints are working to stay afloat in the Premier League.

They invested in multiple players to make their case to avoid relegation and Archer was snapped up from Aston Villa for a substantial fee.

Saints paid around £15m for Archer and there have been doubts raised by some about whether he has what it takes to be a difference-maker at Premier League level.

The Southampton boss insisted that Archer is improving with each passing day and is backing him to score regularly.

He admits Archer is a player he loves.

“I think he’s been really good for us, actually”, Martin told a press conference about Saints forward Archer.

“In his short spell here, he’s been a real threat.

“I think the chances he’s had before the goal, probably only he gets because of the quality of his movement and the speed of his movement.

“He’s improving all the time. I really love him as a boy.

“The willingness to work and want to get better. He wants to help the team.

“He just wants to, repetition after repetition and make a mistake, keep going, go again.

“And I think he’s a brilliant signing for us.

“And I think that will help him. I think he’ll score a lot for us.”

Archer scored his first league goal in Southampton colours early this month against Arsenal and he will be looking to carry that confidence into this weekend against Leicester City.