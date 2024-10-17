Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton shot-stopper Asmir Begovic has insisted that the Toffees stars are aiming for a fitting farewell to Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s men made an initial dismal start to their domestic campaign but in their last three matches, they have picked up five valuable points.

This campaign is special for the Toffees because they are set to leave Goodison Park after 132 years and from next season their home ground will be the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

The Merseyside outfit have fought to stay up in the English top tier in the past few years barring the previous season and their start to this season was not ideal.

They have stabilised in the last few games and Toffees star Begovic knows the importance of bidding a perfect goodbye to the historic stadium.

The 27-year-old Bosnian insisted that having a good season in the Premier League will be the best parting gift to Goodison Park.

“If we can have a good season in the Premier League, I think that would be a fitting way to see off Goodison and make the move into the new stadium, which looks incredible”, Begovic told the Liverpool Echo in an interview.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road are Everton’s opponents this weekend.

Dyche’s men will look to continue their recent good form against the Tractor Boys.