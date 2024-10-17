George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has claimed that in terms of history and a large fanbase, Leeds United are like Aston Villa, and believes that the Whites are one of the top six clubs in England.

Aston Villa earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season and last season they finished fourth in the league and earned the right to play in the Champions League.

Leeds, who were promoted to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, failed to keep their Premier League status with relegation 2022/23 campaign and are keen to get themselves back in the top tier of English football.

Wilder, whose side Sheffield United are set to face the Whites on Friday, claimed that Leeds United are in the same bracket as Premier League outfit Aston Villa in terms of having a large fanbase and a rich history.

And the Sheffield United boss has no doubt that anyone who understands football will agree with him that Leeds United are one of the top six clubs of English football.

“I think in the world of football, people who know football and understand and have that love of it will recognise that Leeds United are a Top Six club, without a shadow of a doubt”, Wilder was quoted as saying by the Star.

“They are an Aston Villa, they are up there for me, because of the history, the support, what they have achieved, what they have won, the players who have played for them, everything.”

Leeds are currently fifth in the Championship table and will be keen on securing three points against their fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United to help their promotion hopes.