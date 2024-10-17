Carl Recine/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas are showing transfer interest in one of Manchester United’s defenders ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils signed the likes of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer to strengthen their defensive options under Erik ten Hag.

Yoro and Harry Maguire are currently out injured whereas the likes of De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have received criticism for their performances.

Jonny Evans, 36, started Red Devils’ away match against Aston Villa earlier this month and Manchester United were able to hold on a clean sheet at Villa Park.

His contract at Old Trafford will run until next summer and it has been suggested the Premier League side will not extend his contract following that.

And now according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas have added the veteran Red Devils centre-back to their wish list.

No involvement of any transfer fee and potentially affordable wages are claimed to attract the Turkish side to the Red Devils man.

Evans will be free to talk to clubs outside England from January and it remains to be seen if Besiktas will be able to strike a deal for the Red Devils defender.