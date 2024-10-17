Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace would be able to sign target Enzo Millot from German side Stuttgart for a set fee next summer as he has a release clause in his deal.

The Frenchman proved his effectiveness in front of goal last season, ending with 17 goal contributions in 35 appearances.

His form did not go unnoticed with Premier League side Crystal Palace showing keen interest in securing his services.

A move to Selhurst Park did not happen, but Palace could go back in for him and will know how much they would have to pay.

Millot has taken his form into the new season and has found the back of the net five times already in nine matches.

According to Sky Deutschland, Millot has a release clause set in his contract next summer for €18m to €20m.

However, that option will not be available in the January transfer window.

It now remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace return with their interest in Millot when the season ends.

They are currently precariously placed in the league table, fighting relegation and are one point off safety.

Millot has a contract with Stuttgart running until the summer of 2028.