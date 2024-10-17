Julian Finney/Getty Images

Oliver Glasner has stressed that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson is hard-working and ambitious and added that he always pushes his team-mates.

Crystal Palace signed Henderson from Manchester United in the summer of 2023 and he has managed to establish himself as a key part of Glasner’s squad.

Henderson has started all seven league games for Crystal Palace this season and he made his debut for the England national team against Finland in their Nations League game.

Glasner stated that the 27-year-old goalkeeper is very ambitious and added that he always wants to win irrespective of the nature of the game.

The Eagles manager admitted that Crystal Palace are lucky to have a goalkeeper like Henderson and highlighted that the English international pushes his team-mates to do better.

“He is very hard-working in training and he is very ambitious”, Glasner told Sky Sports News.

“A game in training, four against four or eleven against eleven, he always wants to win.

“He pushes his team-mates, and he is just a great goalkeeper.

“He is a great person and lucky that he is part of Crystal Palace.”

Crystal Palace have had a bad start to the season and Henderson will be determined to help his team get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest.