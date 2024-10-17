Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic man Joe Miller believes that Bhoys star Nicolas Kuhn has settled in and pointed out that the winger is now taking on players and creating chances.

Celtic brought Kuhn in from Rapid Vienna in the January transfer window, but he failed to make his mark in the in the second half of last season.

This season Brendan Rodgers has put faith in him by giving him six starts out of seven league games so far and Kuhn has turned heads with his performances.

Miller believes that Kuhn needed the time to get adjusted to the pressure of playing in front of 60,000 Celtic fans and thinks that the German has finally settled in.

He pointed out that Kuhn has started to take on opposition players while creating chances and netting goals and stated that the winger will only get better.

“I think all the players that go to Celtic I think the feel the pressure”, Miller told PLZ Soccer.

“He played in that atmosphere where there were 60,000 fans watching him there.

“They may have played with a lesser club where there is less support but they see how big Celtic is.

“I think Kuhn settled in; he is starting to go at players, take people on, create chances and he is nipping in a few goals himself.

“So he can only get better and better, so long may it continue.”

Kuhn has scored six goals while assisting eight times in eleven appearances in all competitions for Celtic and his aim will be to maintain his incredible form throughout the season.