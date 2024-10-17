George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has picked out a Leeds United star who ‘deserves starts at the moment’ in his view, as the Whites shape up for a big game.

Leeds are in action on Friday night when Sheffield United make the visit to Elland Road in the Championship.

The clash is considered a crucial meeting between two clubs expected to be in the promotion mix come the end of the campaign.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will have to make decisions over who he goes with in his starting line-up and Clarke thinks there is a player he cannot afford to leave out at present.

“Leeds have two in-form players in Willy Gnonto, who was brilliant I thought against Sunderland, he’s on fire at the moment, and Joel Piroe, who is scoring 1.45 goals per 90 minutes”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Mostly because he keeps scoring off the bench.

“But this guy deserves starts at the moment.”

Farke went with youngster Mateo Joseph as his striker from the start of the season, but dropped the Spaniard for the Sunderland game and slotted Piroe in.