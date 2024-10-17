Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has insisted that Foxes custodian Mads Hermansen is just getting started.

The Foxes are back to the top division of English football after a season’s absence and avoiding relegation is their primary objective.

They are currently sitting 15th in the league table, only a couple of points behind 14th-placed Manchester United, and Hermansen has been a key player.

Cooper stressed even though it is very early in the season, Hermansen has made a very good start in the Premier League.

The Foxes manager has confidence in the 24-year-old Dane and he feels Leicester’s first-choice shot-stopper is just getting started.

“This is only the beginning. He must – and he does – aim to improve even more and aim to play at least at the same level and maybe even better”, Cooper told Danish broadcaster TV3 Sport about Hermansen.

“We are only seven games in, but it has undoubtedly been a good start and we like his attitude and the person he is.”

Former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca wanted to take Hermansen to Chelsea with him but Leicester were able to keep hold of him.

The Dane’s current contract at the King Power runs until 2028 and it remains to be seen if Leicester will be able to keep hold of their star man for that long.