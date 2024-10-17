Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Former top-flight striker Billy Dodds feels Aberdeen should go into the game against Celtic with no fear as even if they lose they will remain ahead of Rangers.

Aberdeen have enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign this year, currently occupying second spot in the Scottish Premiership table, just behind Celtic and staying unbeaten after seven games.

Their biggest test though awaits on Saturday with a visit to Celtic Park.

Dodds though does not want to put too much onus on the nature of the result on the given day because of the fact that even if Jimmy Thelin’s team lose, they would still stay ahead of Rangers.

“Aberdeen have won seven straight wins in the league and are going for eight on the bounce to move three clear of the champions”, Dodds told the Press and Journal.

“If I was in the Aberdeen dressing room I’d be saying ‘you’re on the crest of a wave so go and ride it.

“People are expecting you to slip up now so go and show them what you’re all about.

“We respect the opposition but we’re not coming here with trepidation. If we get beat, so what? We’re still three points off Celtic and ahead of Rangers.’

“It’s a great place to be mentally going into a big game like this is.”

One draw and one defeat in their seven matches have put Rangers five points adrift of Aberdeen.

Defeat for the Dons at Celtic Park followed by a win for Rangers against Kilmarnock will narrow the gap down to two.