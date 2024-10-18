Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A player that Tottenham Hotspur loaned out in the summer transfer window has already established himself at his new club in terms of an impressive statistic.

Ange Postecoglou substantially trimmed his squad over the course of the summer and a number of players were allowed to leave.

Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso were all sold, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left on loan to Marseille, but with the French club expected to sign him permanently next summer.

100 – Pierre-Emile Højbjerg a effectué 100 passes cassant une ligne adverse en Ligue 1 cette saison, c’est au moins 16 de plus que tout autre joueur. Métronome. pic.twitter.com/jMWxYgU0bC — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 17, 2024

The Danish midfielder has wasted no time in making an impact at the Stade Velodrome under Roberto De Zerbi.

He has ‘made 100 passes breaking an opposition line’ in Ligue 1 this season, according to Opta.

And that number is at least 16 more than any other player in the division.

Hojbjerg has made seven outings in Ligue 1 this season and has been booked just once.

The midfielder played for Denmark over the international break, against Spain and Switzerland, and provided an assist in the 2-2 draw with the Swiss.