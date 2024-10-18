Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Swedish club Elfsborg are set to officially announce the extension of Timothy Ouma’s contract, thus dealing a blow to Luton Town and Brentford’s hopes of signing him.

The 20-year-old has featured in 19 of his side’s 26 league games so far this season, making two goal contributions.

His performances have caught the attention of clubs in England with as many as two clubs showing keen interest.

Championship club Luton Town and Premier League outfit Brentford are both keen on taking the player to their respective clubs.

However, their hopes have now been dealt a heavy blow by Ouma’s current club Elfsborg.

According to Swedish outlet Sportbladet, Elfsborg have managed to extend Ouma’s current contract which runs until the summer of 2026.

He has been convinced that his future should lie with the Swedish side for now.

An official announcement in this regard is set to be made soon.

It now remains to be seen what course of action the two interested English sides take following Elfsborg’s move.