Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is of the view that Wrexham’s owners have a resemblance to Leicester City owners in terms of helping the city as well as developing the club.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham in 2020 and under their stewardship, the club managed to earn back-to-back promotion to get back in League One from non-league football.

Wrexham’s owners have garnered praise for transforming the football club in a short period of time and they are vying for another promotion this season.

Evans pointed out that the Wrexham owners, besides helping the club grow, have also helped the city to develop, which he believes is very similar to what Leicester City owners, the Srivaddhanaprabha family have done.

The veteran tactician added that the Leicester owners have spent millions to help the community, which they do not get enough credit for and also stressed that he considers Reynolds and McElhenney to be the good guys.

When discussing Wrexham’s ownership, Evans told a press conference: “But from speaking to people and I know several people inside Wrexham, they are good guys.

“There are A-lister stars who perhaps would not be good guys; they are good guys.

“They want to help people.

“I think they have done more in the town, very similar to what happened at Leicester City; they did not get the credit, the gentleman who sadly lost his life in that dreadful crash of the helicopter, but they have done more for the city. I know that because my wife worked a lot around the city, they would be sponsoring things at the hospital, for example, for millions.

“I would not say it is that level at Wrexham, but I know a lot of people say in the community they are nothing short of fantastic.”

Rotherham United are set to face Wrexham at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Evans will be able to get the better of them at the New York Stadium.