Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has insisted that Adam Wharton ‘is ready’ to return to action against Nottingham Forest.

Wharton missed being involved with England Under-21s over the recent international break due to a groin issue.

He remained at Crystal Palace for treatment and Glasner is pleased with the progress that the midfielder has made.

The Palace boss revealed that Wharton visited a specialist and is ready to go in the Monday night clash against Nottingham Forest, although they will have to be careful with him.

“He is ready. We have to manage him”, Glasner told a press conference.

“He saw another specialist, it is always up and down.

“He trained quite well, he is okay.”

Glasner takes his Palace side to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Monday, with some degree of pressure on the Eagles boss.

Crystal Palace sit inside the bottom three in the Premier League and have yet to win a league game this season.