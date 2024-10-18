Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers’ summer signings does not believe his move to Ibrox is remarkable, indicating it was a logical step.

Gers boss Philippe Clement brought in a number of fresh faces over the course of the summer transfer window, but the jury is still out on how effective they will be.

Clement had to wait until late into the window for some additions, with players needing to be shipped out; Connor Goldson, Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell were notable exits.

In need of another defender despite signing Robin Propper, Rangers snapped up Neraysho Kasanwirjo on a season-long loan deal from Feyenoord.

The defender himself does not think his move to Rangers was remarkable, but is keen to make sure he is playing more often in the weeks to come.

“I don’t think it’s such a remarkable move”, Kasanwirjo told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I always want to play more.

“But I have good conversations with the coach and I understand his choices.”

He spent last term on loan in Austria at Rapid Vienna and is now sinking his teeth into the challenge of Scottish football.