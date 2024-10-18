Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that part of his team’s philosophy is to set things up to have control of the game and shorter passes ensure that.

Spurs this season have built-up play from the back and there has not been a single long goal-kick taken by Postecoglou’s men.

Asked about that surprising statistic, Postecoglou insisted that it is part of the way they play their football.

Shorter passes ensure that the team starts off with possession, the Australian insists, and that is what he wants his team to do – not to lose possession.

“We might have played one or two longer but I won’t second guess your research”, Postecoglou said at a press conference when told about the statistic.

“It’s part of the way we want to play our football. The shorter pass means you’re going to start off with possession.

“We don’t want to give away possession.

“The kind of team we are, we want to set things up so we have control of the game and the shorter pass guarantees that and from there you move your way forward.”

Tottenham have stuck to their attacking football this season but have failed to manufacture consistent results, currently being placed ninth in the Premier League with three wins and three losses in their seven matches.

Tottenham resume their campaign after the international break with a match against West Ham United on Saturday.