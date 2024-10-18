George Wood/Getty Images

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood believes that with the signing of Luca Thomas on loan from Leeds United, the club have brought in a player of a different profile than the injured Lenell John-Lewis.

The National League side confirmed on Thursday that they have signed the 20-year-old from Leeds United on a youth loan agreement.

Thomas trained with Hinshelwood’s squad only recently and will be there for a short period of time.

The Leeds starlet is set to provide the York City manager with options up front in skipper John-Lewis’s absence through injury.

However, Hinshelwood believes that the Leeds academy graduate will not be a direct replacement as they are two players with different qualities.

“Different type of player but obviously both are strikers”, the manager said at a press conference.

“Luca is probably a bit more running off the shoulder, a bit quicker and he has got a lovely left foot and definitely knows where the back of the net is.

“So, a different type of player, Lenell [John-Lewis] is probably a bit more of a target man, holds up the ball brilliantly for us at the latter stages of the game when we probably have to go a little bit longer.

“So, yes similar position, but don’t play quite the same sort of style.”

Having joined from Manchester City’s youth ranks, Thomas has progressed through the different youth levels at Leeds United and currently plays for their Under-21 team.