Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that midfield talent Lucas Bergvall picked up a small knock over the international break.

The 18-year-old has been impressive since joining Spurs in the summer and is now firmly established as part of Postecoglou’s first team mix.

He headed away with Sweden over the course of the international break and was an unused substitute in their Nations League draw with Slovakia, before missing the win over Estonia.

Bergvall will be looking to now kick on for Spurs and though Postecoglou admits he did pick up a knock, the news is positive with the midfielder.

“Lucas Bergvall picked up a small knock but he trained as well so he has no problem”, Postecoglou told a press conference.

“In terms of the internationals, everyone is available.”

Tottenham went down to a damaging loss away at Brighton before the international break and need to bounce back when they take on West Ham United on Saturday.

Spurs played out a 1-1 draw at West Ham last season, but the Hammers turned them over 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.