George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to Elland Road in the Championship tonight.

Before the international break, Leeds let slip two points by drawing away at Sunderland, with a disastrous Illan Meslier error handing the hosts the leveller.

Farke will be desperate for his men to bounce back tonight, but to do so they will have to end Sheffield United’s unbeaten league record.

Nevertheless, the Whites start as favourites to do just that and did beat Sheffield United at Elland Road the last time the two met.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while in defence Farke has Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka start, while Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto support Joel Piroe.

Farke can look to his bench if he needs to and his options include Patrick Bamford and Manor Solomon.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew, Solomon, James, Joseph, Bamford