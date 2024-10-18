Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ex-Norwich City star Iwan Roberts is of the view that no goalkeeper at Carrow Road is as good as Canaries star Angus Gunn and the side need him fit and firing to push for promotion.

Gunn has been a standout performer for Norwich in recent seasons and the 28-year-old has begun the campaign in an incredible manner.

The Scotland international suffered a rib injury against Hull City before the international break and is now uncertain for Norwich’s upcoming fixtures.

Roberts emphasised the need for the Canaries to get Gunn fit as soon as possible, adding that the shot-stopper will be crucial for Norwich if they aim to finish in the top six.

The former Norwich striker is of the opinion that no goalkeeper at the club can replace what Gunn does and he is needed for a promotion push.

“You’ve got to have Angus fit, as simple as that, if you want to be serious contenders for either automatic or top-six”, Roberts wrote in his Norwich Evening News column.

“You can’t rule either [Gunn and Marcelino Nunez] out at the minute with the way things have gone.

“But you need your number one goalkeeper, you can’t have him out for any length of time.

“No disrespect to the other keepers at the club, but I don’t think any of them is anywhere near as capable as Angus.”

Gunn has featured in all nine league games for Norwich this season and in his absence, George Long will be in the Canaries goal.