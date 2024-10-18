Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks Portsmouth are getting agitated with their start to the season, but believes that Loftus Road is a stadium where they can get a result.

Portsmouth have not had a desired start of their life in the Championship and John Mousinho’s men are still looking for their first victory of their campaign.

Pompey are travelling to Loftus Road at the weekend to take on Queens Park Rangers, who are also having a difficult start to the season.

Clarke pointed out that Portsmouth are looking like a side very agitated because of their start and added that Pompey are in need of a win.

He stressed that he is willing to back Portsmouth to be victorious over QPR because of Marti Cifuentes’ side’s unimpressive form and stressed that he believes that Loftus Road is a ground in the Championship where Portsmouth can come out with a result.

“I am going to go with Pompey, not really impressed with QPR of late”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Pompey have been stewing for a while; they need a win.

“I just think this is one ground they can go to in the Championship and may get something. So 2-1 Pompey for me.”

Portsmouth have won only one out of their last ten meetings with QPR and all eyes will be on them on Saturday to see whether they can come out triumphant.