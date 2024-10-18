Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin expects Celtic to test the Dons in some areas given their strength but believes that they can still trouble the Bhoys this weekend.

The Dons have enjoyed a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign under their new manager but their real test will be against defending champions Celtic away from home on Saturday.

Thelin knows all about the challenges his team might face but does not want to dwell on them any more than usual.

If Aberdeen manage to build their own momentum and try to be what they are good at, Thelin feels that they have enough to hurt Brendan Rodgers’ team.

“They are going to test us in some areas of course. They are a really strong team”, Thelin said at a press conference.

“But also somewhere every game is a test in different areas. And you try to be more consistent in the qualities every game in the longer run.

“Hopefully we can also have this momentum for some minutes ourselves and try to be what we are good at.

“I think that’s crucial to get points in these kinds of games and also the things we believe in, we train on it every week and try to be better every week.

“But as you can see yourself, in every game we have played so far, there have been small differences in the games but you can still say that this is Aberdeen.

“And hopefully it will be the same tomorrow.”

Aberdeen showed great resilience in their last match to win 3-2 against Hearts despite being a goal down until the 65th minute.