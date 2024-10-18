Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender John Souttar has revealed that he feels comfortable playing alongside summer signing Robin Propper, but as with all good partnerships, it has taken time to build that camaraderie together.

Propper arrived in Glasgow only in the summer, to replace Connor Goldson, but has already played five Scottish Premiership and two Europa League games for the Scottish giants.

He has been partnered at the back by Souttar, who is more experienced in the demands of playing for Rangers.

The senior Rangers player has enjoyed playing alongside the Dutchman and insists that he is comfortable playing together with the 31-year-old.

“I feel comfortable next to [Propper]”, Souttar said at a press conference.

“He was straight into the team as soon as he came in.”

There have been games where Souttar insists that they could have done better together but just like any good partnership, it has taken time to get things going.

“We’ve had some good games and games where we could have done better, but as all partnerships go it’s taken time to get the camaraderie together.”

Souttar’s side have already lost ground in the Scottish Premiership title race, but will be looking to come back strongly this weekend, post the international break.