Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has issued a warning to the Whites to keep their emotions in check against Sheffield United tonight because the Blades will try to wind them up.

Leeds will be back in action tonight at Elland Road after the international break when they take on Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United in a Championship game.

Sheffield United are sitting second in the league table, two points ahead of Leeds, and they will be determined to get the better of Daniel Farke’s side to increase the gap between the two teams.

Matteo pointed out that veteran tactician Wilder relishes clashes against big opponents like Leeds and warned the Whites stars that Sheffield United’s players will try to wind them up.

The former defender stressed the need for the Leeds players to keep their emotions in check and added that they have to defend tight to not give the Blades any chance.

“You know Wilder, the manager; he will be bang at it; he loves it”, Matteo told LUTV.

“So it is one of those games you look forward to as a fan or a pundit watching it because you know there is going to be something happening.

“What we need is for players to control the game and control their emotions as well, because that comes into a game like this and they will be on the wind up as well.

“It is very important that we are very clinical because, as we have seen of Sheffield United, clean sheets that they are keeping at the moment, they will get a couple of opportunities, and we have to make sure that we are around them getting in front of them and making sure it is nothing easy.”

Sheffield United are the only team in the Championship still unbeaten and Leeds have a tough task on their hands to change that record.