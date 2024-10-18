David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is satisfied that Ryan Mason is committed to his coaching role at Spurs.

Mason is part of Postecoglou’s backroom staff in north London, but could have departed recently.

He held discussions with Belgian side Anderlecht about taking over as the club’s boss, though ultimately he stayed at Spurs.

Anderlecht were not convinced about handing Mason the job, with some board members concerned at how Scott Parker struggled at Club Brugge.

Postecoglou himself is not surprised that Mason is in the market to become a manager, but is happy he is committed to his role at Tottenham for now.

“Ryan is someone who sees himself as one day taking that opportunity”, Postecoglou told a press conference.

“Ryan is doing a great job for us here but if that’s something they want to explore then I think that’s the right thing.

“I’m happy with Ryan, he is happy and committed.”

Mason, 33, has twice been required to step in as interim boss at Tottenham.

For now he will continue to learn the managerial trade at Postecoglou’s side and hope the Australian can end Spurs’ trophy drought.