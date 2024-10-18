Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that Reading boss Ruben Selles will leave if Cardiff City offer him their managerial role.

Cardiff parted ways with Erol Bulut last month and the Bluebirds hierarchy have yet to appoint his successor.

It is suggested that Reading boss Selles is on Cardiff City’s wish list and the Royals manager could decide his future lies elsewhere.

Clarke pointed out that Selles has done an incredible job at Reading with the League One outfit going through massive financial turmoil and considers the Spanish tactician an asset for the Royals.

However, he thinks that Selles will leave if Cardiff come in with an offer and admitted that he cannot blame the Royals boss for deciding to walk out given the situation Reading are in right now.

“He has been strongly linked with Cardiff, Ruben Selles”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“You could not blame him if they did dangle an offer of a contract to him. I could see him walking.

“So they have to be careful; he is a big asset to Reading.

“He is doing a pretty good job under massively difficult circumstances.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Reading will be able to convince Selles to stay at the club if Cardiff City knock on his door with an offer.